Former Kossuth Middle School coach sentenced for possession of child pornography

CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI) – The criminal case against a former North Mississippi coach is finally complete.

Former Kossuth Middle School coach Micah Wilbanks will spend 37 months in federal prison for attempting to videotape young girls changing clothes in a locker room.

The former educator was arrested in May 2018 when someone noticed a camera positioned to view the locker area.

He was originally indicted for sexual exploitation of children, but a plea agreement dismissed that indictment and Wilbanks received the three year and a month sentence for attempted possession of child pornography