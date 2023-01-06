Former local police chief takes job directing state’s officer training academy

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A former Tupelo and Columbus Police Chief has a new job with the state.

Tony Carleton is now the director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy.

The academy is the state’s largest training facility for future law enforcement officers.

He will oversee the day-to-day operations.

Carleton has served as the training officer for the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

He also graduated from the same academy to begin his career.

Carleton resigned from the Columbus Police Department after the deadly officer-involved shooting of Ricky Ball in 2015.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter