Former LSU point guard Hailey Van Lith to visit Starkville

One of the biggest names in the women’s basketball transfer portal is set to visit Mississippi State on Saturday.

Former Louisville and LSU guard Hailey Van Lith is visiting Starkville.

Head coach Sam Purcell was an assistant at Louisville when Van Lith committed and both of them have talked about how close they are to this day.

Hailey Van Lith struggled at times in Baton Rouge, scoring only 11 points per game after averaging nearly 20 at Louisville the year prior.

The transition to Point Guard wasn’t always smooth but she is still an asset to any team she joins.