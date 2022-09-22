Former MDHS Director pleads guilty to misusing welfare funds

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The former Mississippi Department of Human Services Director pled guilty to charges of misusing welfare funds.

John Davis pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and to commit theft concerning programs getting federal funds.

During an investigation, the State Auditor’s Office found that MDHS misspent more than $77 million in welfare funds including $1.1 million in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds under Davis’ leadership.

Davis is one of six others indicted in the case.

His sentencing is set for February of next year.

