Former Michigan coach Sherrone Moore charged with home invasion, stalking

(CBS NEWS) – According to CBS, two days after he was fired as head coach at the University of Michigan, Sherrone Moore was charged Friday in connection with the home invasion and stalking of a staff member with whom he allegedly had an “intimate relationship.”

Moore, 39, is charged with third-degree felony home invasion, as well as misdemeanor counts of stalking and of breaking and entering.

The university fired Moore on Wednesday. In a statement, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said Moore had been “terminated with cause, effective immediately,” adding “this conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.”

Hours after the firing, Moore was booked in the Washtenaw County Jail after Pittsfield Township police responded to the 3000 block of Ann Arbor Saline Road to an alleged assault.

During Moore’s arraignment on Friday, Washtenaw County First Assistant Prosecutor Kati Rezmierski said Moore had an “intimate relationship” with the victim for a “number of years,” and that the victim ended the relationship on Monday. Prosecutors claim Moore made numerous phone calls and sent messages to the victim from that time period forward, but she did not respond to them. The victim then went to the university and cooperated with an investigation.

After being fired by the university on Wednesday, prosecutors say Moore went to the victim’s apartment, barged his way in, proceeded to a kitchen drawer, and grabbed several butter knives and a pair of kitchen scissors.

Moore then threatened his own life, saying, ‘I’m going to kill myself. I’m going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands. You ruined my life,’ according to prosecutors. Moore made a series of intimidating statements, prosecutors allege, but say there is no evidence to suggest that he directly threatened the victim with the knives or scissors.

The victim then called her attorney and the police, and Moore left her residence.

“The totality of the behavior is highly threatening and highly intimidating. She was terrorized,” Rezmierski said.

Moore was issued a $25,000 bond and ordered not to have any contact with the victim. He must also continue to undergo mental health treatment. If released on bond, Moore must wear a GPS tether, cannot leave Michigan without the court’s permission and cannot possess any weapons or consume drugs or alcohol.

Moore’s next court appearance is on Jan. 22, 2026.

A source within Michigan’s program told CBS News Detroit’s Rachel Hopmayer that Manuel was informed of Moore’s mental health issues on Sunday, just days before Manuel fired Moore. Manuel fired Moore without a human resources or security personnel present, according to the source.

Moore served as head coach for the past two seasons, leading the No. 18 Wolverines to a combined 16-8 record and a victory in the ReliaQuest Bowl last year.

In the meantime, the university has appointed Baltimore native Biff Poggi as the interim coach. Poggi previously served as associate coach at Michigan from 2021 to 2022 before going on to become head coach at Charlotte until November 2024. He returned to the Michigan staff in the 2025 season.

Michigan is now gearing up for the Citrus Bowl against No. 13 Texas on New Year’s Eve.

