Former Mississippi State legend Victoria Vivians is ready to make a difference as assistant on MSU’s coaching staff

The Seattle Storm’s season ended a little over a week ago, which means WNBA guard and former Mississippi State legend Victoria Vivians is now working on Sam Purcell’s staff as an assistant coach/director of scouting.

She’s only been with the program for a few days, but her positive impact on the program already is evident. Having an active WNBA player on the staff is huge when it comes to getting the Bulldog hoopers the right experience.

Vivians is a three-time All-SEC first team member and helped lead Mississippi State to back-to-back NCAA national championship games in 2017 and 2018. Now, she’s back in Starkville. Ready to make a difference.

“I’m a professional athlete. I’ve been overseas and in the WNBA so I can help them connect with people outside of basketball as well,” Vivians said.

“It was a no-brainer. She’s a connector with young people and what great recruiting opportunities for me that when I call they know she’s on staff,” head coach Sam Purcell said. “When we talk about playing for championships and going on deep Final Four runs, she’s done that.”

“Lot of these girls want to go pro. Having a pro player in the gym you can compete with and get advice from every day is like something you could never imagine,” guard Jerkaila Jordan said. “She’s a good person to have on the staff and we look forward to learning stuff from her from the league and all that.”

The Bulldogs’ season gets started November 7th when Mississippi State hosts Memphis.