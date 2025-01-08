Former Mississippi State punter Logan Cooke named to 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games

The Jacksonville Jaguars' star received his first career Pro Bowl nod after a spectacular season.

What do Starkville, Mississippi and Jacksonville, Florida have in common? Both are well acquainted with the leg talent of punter Logan Cooke. A former Mississippi State standout, Cooke has been thriving in the NFL for the Jaguars. Now, his hard work has been recognized.

Cooke was named to his first NFL Pro Bowl Games after a stellar season. In 2024, he recorded 64 punts for 3,159 yards with a 44.7 net punting average in 16 games. His punting average ranks first overall in the AFC and second in the NFL. Half of his punts were inside the 20-yard line, with a fantastic total of 12 of those inside the 10-yard line. Cooke also recorded the 5th longest punt in Jacksonville franchise history in week 8 against Green Bay with a career-high 73-yard punt.

The 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games will take place in Orlando, Florida beginning on January 30th and running through February 2nd with a plethora of skill competitions and games between the top talent in the league.