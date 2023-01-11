Former Mississippi State QB Sawyer Robertson finds new home

Former Mississippi State quarterback Sawyer Robertson has found a new home. He announced on Twitter that he’s heading to Baylor.

Robertson, a four-star star prospect (according to 247Sports), backed up Will Rogers this year. He announced his next destination the same day his former teammate (and four-star QB) Braedyn Locke announced he was heading to Wisconsin.

Mississippi State’s QB room is headlined by three-year starter Will Rogers and four-star quarterback Chris Parson (incoming freshman) and head coach Zach Arnett is still searching for his next offensive coordinator.