Former Mississippi State star Nuno Borges makes historic run at Australian Open

Photo courtesy: Mississippi State Athletics

Former Mississippi State star tennis player Nuno Borges’ historic run came to an end Sunday night at the Australian Open as he fell to Daniil Medvedev in four sets.

He dropped the first two sets but the former Bulldog fought back winning the third 7-5 to stay alive.

With Saturday’s upset victory over Grigor Dimitrov, Borges became the first Portuguese player to ever advance to the fourth round of the Australian Open. He dropped the first set then proceeded to win the next three to clinch the match against the No. 13 seed.

The 26-year-old has an incredibly bright future.