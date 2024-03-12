Former Mississippi State, Starkville star LB Willie Gay set to sign with New Orleans Saints

Former Mississippi State and Starkville star linebacker Willie Gay will sign with the New Orleans Saints after four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. After winning two Super Bowl titles with KC, Gay will play closer to his hometown.

According to the NFL Network, it’s a one-year deal worth up to $5 million. Gay played in 57 games for the Chiefs and recorded 233 tackles, five sacks and four interceptions.