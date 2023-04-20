Former Mississippi wrestler latest person indicted in state welfare scandal

MISSISSIPPI (WLBT) – A former Mississippi wrestler is the latest person facing a federal indictment in the state welfare scandal.

Ted DiBiase, Jr. is facing one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, six counts of wire fraud, two counts of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, and four counts of money laundering related to the misuse of millions of dollars in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and Emergency Food Assistance Program funding.

Our state-wide news partner WLBT reported that DiBiase was accused of using the money meant for needy families to buy a boat and a vehicle, along with making a down payment on a home.

Federal prosecutors believed DiBiase, through his companies, “entered into at least five sham contracts” with the Family Resource Center of North Mississippi in Tupelo and the Mississippi Community Education Center.

Contracts mentioned in the indictment total more than $2.2 million.

