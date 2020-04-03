Former MSU basketball player sharing new talent during coronavirus pandemic

We’re seeing many creative ideas when it comes to keeping entertained while we stay at home during this outbreak.

But one man is taking it to new heights with his voice.

Music is food for the soul, and what you’re about to hear is definitely filling us up.

A gift. Raw talent. Whatever you want to call it — Tyson Cunningham has it and we can’t get enough.

“It’s tough for a lot of people. I know a lot of people are anxious. People losing jobs, people getting sick. It’s just a lot of chaos,” said Cunningham.

Using an app called ‘Acapella’, Cunningham is bringing people online sounds from the heart that has every ear tuning in.

“It’s never about me. I never want people ‘Oh he’s awesome.’ Yeah, that’s cool but in the grand scheme of things I want people to see life as worship,” explained Cunningham.

Cunningham is a worship leader at Crosspoint Church. He’s using the gift of his voice that he hopes reaches deeper than just noise.

“It’s such an amazing thing. If we can use our gifts to, use our talents, use our ability, to shed light, shed hope and just try to make the most of what God has put in front of us,” said Cunningham.

From the melody to the harmony — Cunningham hopes every note helps soothe our souls.

“I hope that people will get just a glimpse of a reminder that there is hope at the end of the tunnel,” said Cunningham.

Cunningham said even after the pandemic is over he plans to continue sharing his gift for us all to listen to.