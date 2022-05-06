Former MSU employee charged with credit card fraud and burglary

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former employee at Mississippi State is charged with 15 counts of credit card fraud, and 3 counts of burglary.

The Mississippi State Police Department investigated allegations that Gregory Lowery entered a university office after normal operating hours, took a credit card without permission, and made unauthorized charges.

MSU’s Chief Communications Officer, Sid Salter said, “MSU financial controls are effective in thwarting this type of behavior.”

Salter said the university is grateful to local law enforcement for their support.

Lowery is being held in the Oktibbeha County Jail.