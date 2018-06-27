Former NBA Star Gives Back in Starkville with Basketball Skills Camp

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It starts with a dribble every year.

This week, kids filed into the Starkville Sportsplex for Travis Outlaw’s basic skills camp looking to get hands-on guidance from Starkville’s very own hometown hero.

“Trying to give these kids an outlet in life,” Outlaw said. “You know sometimes it becomes a very precious situation and I used to use basketball as my outlet. So, I just want to share what I learned.”

The annual camp teaches everything from dribbling to shooting hoops hoping to build a foundation that will peak interest and involvement for years to come.

“You look out there and see them,” John Outlaw said. “We don’t have a whole lot of kids so they can get the one-on-one attention and it makes a big difference. We’ve had some that have been with the camp since it started. Some have graduated, went on to college and graduated. So it’s just a big thing that Travis is doing for the community. We’re just trying to keep it up. Trying to keep kids going.

Although these kids are primarily here to learn ball basics and have fun Outlaw is hoping that they takeaway a little something more.

“Get away from video games and work on a craft that can help your betterment in life,” Outlaw said.

During Outlaws time in the NBA he averaged around nine points and three rebounds before retiring and returning home.