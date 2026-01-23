Area teacher arrested for grooming a child

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former New Hope School teacher is behind bars for an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41-year-old Monica Grady.

She was a teacher at New Hope Middle School and is being charged with child grooming.

This is coming after investigations of Grady giving students alcohol and tobacco products.

She is now taken into custody, and there is a further investigation happening on the suspect.