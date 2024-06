Former North Alabama third baseman Gehrig Frei commits to Mississippi State

The college baseball transfer portal has been open for less than a week but Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis is already going to work.

Gehrig Frei announced on social media that he is committed to the Bulldogs. Frei has two years of eligibility remaining.

Frei had a .320 average last season while also hitting 15 home runs but he is also very polished, striking out only 26 times in 206 at bats.