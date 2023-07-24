Former Ole Miss defensive tackle KD Hill seriously injured in car crash

Photo credit: Ole Miss Athletics

Former Ole Miss defensive tackle KD Hill was injured in a car crash in Alabama on Friday according to 247Sports and multiple reports. Hill is reportedly in stable condition, but the injuries suffered have likely ended his professional football career.

“Never Quit” – Chucky Mullins Keeping @Grindkd_55 in all of our thoughts 🙏 pic.twitter.com/UA9nRuqGSt — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) July 23, 2023

The former Rebel signed a contract with the Orlando Guardians of the XFL on July 8th. He won the Chucky Mullins Courage Award last August. This GoFundMe link has been set up if you’d like to donate to help him out.