Former Ole Miss defensive tackle KD Hill seriously injured in car crash

Former Ole Miss defensive tackle KD Hill was injured in a car crash in Alabama on Friday according to 247Sports and multiple reports. Hill is reportedly in stable condition, but the injuries suffered have likely ended his professional football career.

The former Rebel signed a contract with the Orlando Guardians of the XFL on July 8th. He won the Chucky Mullins Courage Award last August. This GoFundMe link  has been set up if you’d like to donate to help him out.

