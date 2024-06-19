Former Ole Miss golfer Jackson Suber discusses making the cut at US Open

Photo courtesy: PGA Tour

Former Ole Miss golfer Jackson Suber got into the US Open Field after Jon Rahm (2023 Master’s champion) withdrew due to a foot injury. Then, Suber made the cut.

Following the first two rounds at Pinehurst, Suber was two strokes over par and tied for 27th. It was just his third PGA Tour event, but the former Rebel golfer says it’s an experience he will never forget.

“It was a childhood dream to play in a major, US Open at Pinehurst in front of tens of thousands of people,” Suber said. “That’s why I practice- to play on the biggest stage on the hardest courses in front of the world.”

Suber will now return to the Korn Ferry Tour as his quest to receive a PGA Tour card continues.