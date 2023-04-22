Former Ole Miss guard Daeshun Ruffin transfers to Jackson State

Four days after entering the transfer portal, former Ole Miss guard Daeshun Ruffin is transferring to Jackson State. Ruffin confirmed the report himself.

He averaged 11.3 points per game along 3.3 assists in his two seasons in Oxford. Ruffin is returning home, the former 4-star recruit is a Jackson native and played at Callaway in high school. He stepped away from the Ole Miss team on January 31st to focus on his physical and mental well-being.

Ole Miss made history by signing Ruffin, he was the first McDonald’s All-American to ever sign with the Rebels but now he’ll take his talents to the Tigers.