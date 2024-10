Former Ole Miss guard Marquesha Davis wins WNBA Finals with Liberty

Former Ole Miss guard Marquesha Davis was drafted 11th overall by the New York Liberty in April during the 2024 WNBA Draft. Nearly six months later, she became a WNBA champion with the franchise.

The Liberty topped the Lynx 67-62 in an overtime win Sunday. Davis didn’t play during the WNBA Finals series but played often throughout the regular season.