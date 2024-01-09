Former Ole Miss RB Quinshon Judkins to transfer to Ohio State

Former Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins is transferring to Ohio State. The sophomore announced the news on Monday and entered the transfer portal Thursday.

In two seasons with the Rebels, Judkins totaled 2,725 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns. Judkins tallied the most single-season rushing yards (1,567) and touchdowns (16) in program history in 2022. It was the second-most yards by a freshman running back in SEC history, trailing only Georgia’s Herschel Walker in 1980.

This year he had 1,158 rushing yards and found the end zone 15 times. He was a crucial part of the first Ole Miss team to win 11 games in program history and had 106 rushing yards and a receiving touchdown in the team’s 38-25 Peach Bowl victory over Penn State on December 30th in Atlanta.

Now, he joins Ryan Day’s offense in Columbus, Ohio. The Buckeyes have gone 53-8 the past five seasons, appeared in the College Football Playoff twice in that stretch and picked up a commitment from Kansas State quarterback Will Howard from the transfer portal on Thursday.

Judkins’ departure is a big loss for the Rebels, but plenty of the offense from this year’s historic team will return next season. Quarterback Jaxson Dart, tight end Caden Prieskorn and receivers Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins already announced their intentions to return next season. Ole Miss running back Ulysses Bentley, who finished with 540 rushing yards and four touchdowns this season, has an extra year of eligibility and announced Monday that he will be back next season as well.

The Rebels can also add some running back depth from the transfer portal as well. Lane Kiffin has been incredibly successful recruiting portal players to Oxford and the Rebels currently have the No. 1 portal recruiting class in the country according to 247Sports’ rankings.