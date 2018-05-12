Former Ole Miss Rebels Head Coach Billy Brewer Dies

OXFORD, Miss. {Ole Miss Athletics / WCBI Sports} – Homer E. “Billy” Brewer, 83, who played on three of Johnny Vaught’s greatest teams and then returned years later to become the second winningest head football coach in school history, passed away late Saturday afternoon at Tresevant Manor in Memphis, Tennessee, following a brief illness. Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Brewer, who was retired and living in Oxford, was married to the late Kay Gunter of Columbus, Mississippi. They are the parents of two sons – Brett (Susan) of Memphis, Tennessee and Gunter (Rhonda) of Chapel Hill, North Carolina. They also have five grandchildren — Keaton, Lauren, Blaine, Bailey Katherine and Brogan.

- Advertisement -

“As a coach and player, Billy Brewer shared a love for Ole Miss that was unparalleled,” said Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke. “He was greatly admired by his players and his teammates and will forever be engrained in the history of Rebel Football. Our prayers go out to the Brewer family and all of Rebel Nation during this time.”

During his 11 years at the helm of the University of Mississippi’s football program, Brewer’s 67 total victories placed him second behind Vaught. His 11 seasons as head coach also represented the second-longest tenure coaching Ole Miss football, more years than anyone with the exception of Vaught, who had 190 victories during his 24-plus campaigns as leader of the Rebels.

When compared to the Vaught era (1947-70; 1973), Brewer’s coaching career at Ole Miss may not seem long. However, a closer look reveals an interesting fact. In his tenure at Ole Miss, which began prior to the 1983 season, Brewer became the Dean of Coaches in the Southeastern Conference, a position he inherited in 1993 when Auburn’s Pat Dye retired and Tennessee’s Johnny Majors left the Vols for Pittsburgh.

When Brewer was selected to succeed Steve Sloan in December of 1982, he did so with high hopes of turning around an Ole Miss football program which had fallen from the nation’s elite. Ole Miss had not been to a bowl game in 12 years, was nowhere to be found in the national polls and coming off five straight losing seasons.

Brewer promised to once again make Ole Miss competitive and time would tell that he remained true to his word. He took the Rebels and their fans bowling five times, becoming the only Ole Miss head coach to guide five of his first 10 teams to a bowl game. During his playing days at Ole Miss, Brewer was on teams which went 3-0 against in-state rival Mississippi State. That success continued during his stretch as head coach as the Rebels were 8-3 against the Bulldogs, including seven wins in his first eight seasons.

Under Brewer’s direction, Ole Miss won for the first time ever at Alabama, won at LSU for the first time since 1968, gained its first victory over Georgia since 1976 and earned its first victory over Arkansas in Little Rock since 1960. Although there were peaks and valleys during the Brewer era, the Rebels returned to being nationally ranked multiple times by the various polls.

In his 11 seasons at Ole Miss, Brewer compiled a 67-56-3 record and was selected Southeastern Conference “Coach of the Year” three times — in 1983 by the Associated Press, in 1986 by United Press International, and in 1990 by the Birmingham News and Nashville Banner.

Brewer’s success as a player and coach brought other individual honors as he was inducted into the Independence Bowl Hall of Honor in 2000 and the Ole Miss Sports Hall of Fame in 2011. He will also be inducted posthumously into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame on July 28, 2018.

Brewer’s first Ole Miss team was the surprise of the Southeastern Conference in 1983. After going 7-4 overall and finishing 4-2 in league play, including a dramatic 24-23 win over Mississippi State, the Rebels then lost to Air Force, 9-3, in the Independence Bowl. It was the first postseason trip for the Rebels since the 1971 Peach Bowl when Billy Kinard’s team defeated Georgia Tech 41-18.

Following 4-6-1 finishes in 1984 and 1985, the Rebels entered the 1986 season ranked no higher than seventh in most preseason SEC polls and one national publication even picked Ole Miss last. When the regular season ended with a 24-3 victory over Mississippi State, Brewer’s squad was 4-2 inside conference play and only one victory short of possibly representing the SEC in the Sugar Bowl. The 1986 campaign, which included a 21-19 win over eventual SEC champ LSU in Baton Rouge, was capped with a 20-17 victory over Texas Tech in the Independence Bowl, giving the Rebels an 8-3-1 overall record.

Consecutive losing seasons followed the success of 1986 as the Rebels went 3-8 in 1987 and 5-6 in 1988 before rebounding in breath-taking style in 1989.

Success came hard during the 1989 campaign as Ole Miss produced several heart-stopping victories on their way to an 8-4 overall record and a 4-3 mark in the SEC. While the year was capped with an impressive 42-29 victory over Air Force in the Liberty Bowl, the season was bittersweet with the loss of defensive back Chucky Mullins, who suffered an injury in the Homecoming game with Vanderbilt that left him paralyzed. Due to complications from his injury, Mullins passed away on May 6, 1991 and Brewer gave the Eulogy at Chucky’s funeral service held in the C.M. “Tad” Smith Coliseum.

Following the Mullins injury, it was Brewer who decided to honor Chucky each season by having a deserving player wear his uniform number 38. Chris Mitchell was the first recipient in 1990 when the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity at Ole Miss initiated the annual Chucky Mullins Courage Award.