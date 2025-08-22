Former Ole Miss Softball player becomes first female on Party Animals Team

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Dudy Noble Field at Mississippi State University is known as one of the nation’s premier college ballparks.

But Aug. 22-23, a different brand of baseball is taking the field.

The Party Animals and Texas Tailgaters are making their Starkville debut for the 2025 Banana Ball World Tour.

One of the players has made a few stops at neighboring Nusz Field.

She’s a former Ole Miss softball player, and she’ll be hitting the field as the first female to play for the Party Animals.

Banana Ball is a unique game with lights, music, and dancing.

It’s rooted in baseball, but it has its own rules, like no bunting, batters can steal first, and if you win the inning, you win the point, just to name a few.

As unique as the game is, the Party Animals take it one step further. Former Ole Miss softball player, fresh out of the Women’s College World Series, Ashton Lansdell is the first female to join the Party Animals.

“Well, it feels amazing to be the first female to be on the Party Animals,” Lansdell said. “And when I first found out that I would be on the Party Animals, it was kind of shocking, but also very exciting at the same time, because I did play with The Bananas last year. So hearing that I’m going to their enemy territory or the dark side or whatever, it was kind of shocking. But I was also super excited because I’ve always watched them play. Just being able to come back here and play Banana Ball is just a blessing in itself. So I’m just excited regardless to be here.”

Lansdell said that since she was a little girl, she saw herself playing on the big stage.

And on the Dudy-Noble Field stage, she’s making history as the first female player to ever start a game in Banana Ball.

Party Animals Head Coach Mike Vavasis, or Coach Vava, has been with Banana Ball for 5 years, and he says it’s changed his life.

“It’s a really good line of like really strong competition, but also we’re having fun and making the best show for the fans. So, we try to blend that together as much as we can,” Vavasis said. “I think showing that a female can play this, be productive, do everything you need to do, I think it just opens the door for other sports and other opportunities, like we have such athletic females, such professional females, and you know, sports are changing, (and) science is changing. Everyone’s getting better every year. So, I don’t see why it’s not just a foot in the door for every sport to give it an opportunity.”

Lansdell said her experience has been amazing with the team.

“They love to see a girl out on the field, no matter what. So I always get a lot of comments and questions and everything all about that,” Lansdell said.

“All the girls we’ve brought in to Banana Ball, the talent level on them is amazing,” said Vavasis. “You know, either they have a softball background or a baseball background; they’re all so talented. And I think what it does is it shows the youth, and it shows everyone that everyone can play together. So I think it’s a really cool, just not only for us, but also for the fans to be like this is for everyone. Like you don’t have to be a male, you don’t have to be just a female. Everyone can play and have fun on the Banana Ball field.”

And she’s slipping past barriers to inspire others.

“I think that’s one big thing I’ve gotten back from fans, especially young girls and everything. They’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, I didn’t know that females and girls could play in Banana Ball and on these teams and stuff.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, you can do whatever you want.’ You can do anything that you set your mind to. And that’s not just for Banana Ball, that’s just for life, and anything that you want to do. If want to be a doctor or a dentist, a baseball player, and you’re a female and you don’t fit in the status quo or you don’t fit right in between the lines or whatever, it totally doesn’t matter. And you can always write your own story. So just keep going, keep pushing, always be yourself. Don’t be afraid to fully be you,” Lansdell said.

“I think this is something that we’re going to continue to do for as long, hopefully, out of all the next million years. So I know the Bananas currently have a girl on their roster. The Fire Fighters’ head coach is also a player, and she is a female. We have Ashton, and the Tailgaters have Megan Wiggins, who’s another great athlete as well. So it’s cool. Every team’s got one, and I’m hoping that we just keep it going in the future as well,” Vavasis said.

Lansdell said her favorite part of the game is connecting with fans and growing Banana Ball.

