Former Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore helped AJ Brown through suicidal thoughts

Former Starkville Yellow Jacket, Ole Miss Rebel and current Tennessee Titans star AJ Brown revealed on Instagram Friday that he dealt with depression and thought about taking his own life one year ago. He wanted to encourage people to talk things through and get things off their chest. He didn’t think it was real until it happened to him.

The person who helped him get through tough times was former teammate Elijah Moore. But if you’re around AJ, be sure to not just refer to him as that.

“He’s more than family. I love him like a brother, he is my brother,” Brown said. “I appreciate him. I just wanted to put out a positive message that I am still here, learning, growing and blessed. I have a lot of things to be grateful for. Someone was there for me. Reach out to your loved ones, ask how they’re doing and listen to them because it’s important.”