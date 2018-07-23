Former Starkville policeman indicted a year after shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County grand jury has indicted a former Starkville Police Department officer in connection with an officer-involved shooting.

Gary Wheeler, 25, was indicted for shooting Zyterrious Gandy, a robbery suspect during the early morning hours of June 3, 2017.

Wheeler was a responding officer to a robbery at the Sprint Mart at the corner of South Montgomery and Highway 12.

Gandy allegedly robbed the store and took off in a vehicle with officers in pursuit.

The chase ended on South Wedgewood but Gandy left the car and ran from officers.

The indictment stated that Wheeler shot into Gandy’s vehicle. Gandy was apparently shot several times before he was arrested.

Gandy was charged in connection to the robbery and pursuit last year.

If convicted, Wheeler faces up to 20 years in prison.