Former Starkville police officer indicted on additional child sex charges

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI – A former Starkville police officer is facing five additional child sex crime charges.
An Oktibbeha County grand jury indicted Charles Jordan on five counts of exploitation of a child.
The indictments alleged Jordan contacted the victim several times in February 2017.
Jordan was set to go to trial for separate exploitation of a child charge two months ago.
That trial was delayed.
Prosecutors alleged the previous incident happened in 2016 after Jordan responded to a juvenile runaway report.
Months later, Jordan was accused of contacting the victim to check on her and sent nude photographs and videos.