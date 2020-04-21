Former Starkville police officer indicted on additional child sex charges

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI – A former Starkville police officer is facing five additional child sex crime charges.

An Oktibbeha County grand jury indicted Charles Jordan on five counts of exploitation of a child.

The indictments alleged Jordan contacted the victim several times in February 2017.

Jordan was set to go to trial for separate exploitation of a child charge two months ago.

That trial was delayed.

Prosecutors alleged the previous incident happened in 2016 after Jordan responded to a juvenile runaway report.

Months later, Jordan was accused of contacting the victim to check on her and sent nude photographs and videos.