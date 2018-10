OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- An Oxford woman is accused of stealing property from a former place she rented.

Ebonie Gunn was booked Monday, after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

- Advertisement -

Oxford Police say the burglary happened on South 18th Street.

In an incident report, the victim stated the 32 year old went into her residence, and stole property.

Police say Gunn was a former renter of the property.

Her bond was set at $2,500 in Justice Court.