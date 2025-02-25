Former TPD deputy chief tells story in ‘Badge Unbroken’

First black deputy police chief of TPD tells his story of triumph, disappointment and success

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – When Robert Hall first met with author Sandy Grisham to tell his story, there was one condition.

“One thing she told me, first of all, we’re going to write the truth, and that is all I needed to hear,” Hall said.

Hall’s story starts with a childhood dream to be a police officer. He joined the Tupelo Police Department in 1987. Hall rose through the ranks, graduating from the FBI National Academy, and becoming deputy chief.

But in 2006, Hall released a hit-and-run suspect. He said the decision was made to avoid liability against the city. Eventually, Hall pled guilty to two misdemeanor charges and had to resign. Although the charges were eventually expunged, Hall went through a dark time.

His story is told in “Badge Unbroken: The Robert Hall Story”.

“You have a lot of good law enforcement officers based with decisions daily, we want this book to support how they make the decisions, and we want to appeal to people, how do we react when we think God has pulled away from us,” Hall said.

Hall eventually became a successful financial planner and is now actively involved in the community.

Grisham said she learned a lot while doing research for the book.

“What it is like when you have to make a snap decision, that impacts people’s lives, and after that, people examining the action, have all the time to decide whether I should have done this or I should have done that,” Grisham said.

Hall believes the book will appeal to a wide audience.

“We are all different, in some shape or form, society has a way of bringing a negative influence upon us and we get caught up in that, so how do we bounce back, put pieces together, and move forward,” Hall said.

“Badge Unbroken” is set for release in May.

A stage play and movie about Hall’s experiences have been released, Hall is hopeful the book will reach an even wider audience.

‘Badge Unbroken” is published by Nautilus Publishing.

