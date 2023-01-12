Former Tupelo mayor takes position under Biden administration

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Tupelo mayor is taking a position with the Biden administration.

Former Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton is the Regional Administrator for the General Services Administration. Shelton will be the regional administrator for regions four and seven. That covers the Carolinas over to New Mexico.

In that position, Shelton will be a liaison for members of Congress and others in federal, state, and local government agencies.

The GSA oversees a broad range of duties.

“I’ll be facilitating a lot of the projects, the activities of GSA, mainly property management, acquisition, fleet management, those type things, kind of the actual work of government, you see the federal courthouse in North Mississippi, but GSA manages those properties,” said Shelton.

Shelton’s main office will be in Atlanta. He will travel to the border in Brownsville soon to help with resources that are needed there.

