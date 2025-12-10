Former Vice President brings national book tour to Jackson, MS

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Former Vice President Kamala Harris will bring her national book tour for “107 Days” to the city of Jackson.

following the demand, Harris announced 18 new appearances across the country.

The former vice president has added stops in Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee, among other states.

The tour promotes Harris’s memoir about her presidential campaign last year.

The book has been on the best-seller lists for ten weeks.

Harris will be at Thalia Mara Hall on January 14.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.