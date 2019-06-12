Former Webster County Chief Investigator heads to trial next week

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -The former Webster County Chief Investigator also went before Judge Joseph Loper, on Wednesday.

Landon Griffin and his attorney asked the judge for a continuance, but it was denied.

He didn’t plea in court Wednesday morning.

Griffin’s trial is set for this upcoming Tuesday, June 18.

He faces charges ranging from embezzlement to furnishing drugs and weapons to inmates.

Griffin is accused of trafficking multiple firearms.

Former Webster County jailer Santana Townsend has also been charged in related offenses.

Her trial date isn’t known at this time.