Foster dad faces child sex crime charges in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County foster dad has been charged with a child sex crime.

42-year-old Clarence James “CJ” Stockman was charged with sexual battery.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the investigation started August 11th when a the foster child and Stockman were reported missing.

She was reportedly last seen with him.

The child was found in Oktibbeha County and is now with Child Protective Services.

Investigators said during a forensic interview the child revealed she had been repeatedly sexually battered and violated by Stockman while in his care.

Stockman remains in jail while and is awaiting a bond.

