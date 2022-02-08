Foundation to Offer First Tyler Jones Memorial Scholarship

TUPELO, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) —The Health Care Foundation of North Mississippi is accepting applications for the first Tyler Jones Memorial Scholarship, which will be awarded to a graduating senior from his alma mater, Hamilton High School in Hamilton, Mississippi, who is pursuing a career in health care.

Jones, who was a registered nurse at North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo for seven years, passed away Sept. 14, 2021, at age 27. He served as charge nurse on NMMC’s 4 South, where he made a lasting impression on his patients and coworkers.

The scholarship application may be downloaded from www.nmhs.net/youth-education. Application deadline is March 31. Applicants are also required to submit a copy of their most recent transcript (3.0 GPA or higher) and ACT score; three sealed letters of recommendation from high school instructors, employers, clergy or other community members; and a 350-word essay about their career choice and what they have done to prepare for it.

For more information about the Tyler Jones Memorial Scholarship, call (662) 377-6850 or 1-800-THE DESK (1-800-843-3375). To contribute to HCF in Jones’ memory, visit www.nmhsfoundation.org/tyler-jones-memorial or call (662) 377-3613.