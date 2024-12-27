Four fatal crashes reported during the Holiday period

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Christmas was no holiday for the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Statewide, troopers were out in force during the Holiday Enforcement Period, which started on December 23 at 6 a.m., and ran until midnight, December 26.

This year, there were 4 fatal crashes on Mississippi highways during the Holiday period, including one on Highway 45 Alternate in Noxubee County Christmas Eve that killed Eric Harris and sent Donald Henley to the hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers wrote just over 4,100 citations, including 54 DUIs and more than 400 seatbelt and child restraint offenses.

All of those numbers, except DUI’s are higher than last year’s holiday totals.

Troopers will be out in force again next week for the New Year’s Eve holiday.

