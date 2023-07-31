Four injured in shooting near Baptist Golden Triangle in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Four people were injured after a shooting at or near Baptist Golden Triangle.

Police Chief Joseph Daughtry told WCBI there was an altercation on the back side of the hospital.

Investigators believed people in two vehicles were shooting at each other. They also think the gunshot victims came from those cars.

Daughtry said four people have been detained in the investigation.

Officers were called to the 5th Street North area at about 4 p.m. on Monday for the gunfire.

The hospital was placed on lockdown for about an hour. Law enforcement cleared the hospital. That lockdown was lifted.

Witnesses reported hearing more than 30 gunshots in the area.

One of the victims was flown to a Memphis hospital. Two were in surgery as of 6 p.m. at Baptist. One victim was still being treated.

WCBI will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

