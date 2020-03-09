Four men face drug trafficking charges in Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Four Columbus men faced drug trafficking charges in Amory after a traffic stop.

More than 1,800 ecstasy pills were seized, along with 142 grams of meth, over 100 grams of marijuana, 1.5 grams of cocaine and about $2,100 in cash.

James Jenkins, Niles O’Neal, Antonio O’Neal, and Ryan Jones were all charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent, aggravated trafficking a controlled substance, and trafficking a controlled substance.

Police believed another drug was found in the stop but have sent it off for testing.

Investigators with Amory police and the North Mississippi Narcotics unit believed the traffic stop intercepted a supply of drugs into the area.

Bond was set at $100,000 for all four suspects.