Four people have been arrested after a shooting Wednesday night

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) -“I was in my kitchen, and I heard the gun just going off,” said Shirley Temple, A bullet went through her car window. “I heard pow pow pow, and I was like “what is that? My sister said they are out there shooting.”

Shirley Temple got the shock of her life when the gunfire started outside her mother’s Martin Cove home on Wednesday night.

“I turned around and started walking to the back of the house, and looked over in the circle to see where I could see in the circle, and I did not see anybody.” said Temple. –

One of the bullets went through the window of Temple’s car. She’s thankful no one was in the car at the time.

“That is pure lucky,” said Temple.

West Point Police Chief Avery Cook said two teenagers were injured in the gunfire.

“One was shot in the head, and the other one was shot in the leg, and I think the lower back,” said Cook.

Cook tells WCBI it’s a sad day when he sees so many teenagers involved in such a violent act… all over an argument about a gun.

“These teenagers think that that is the way, that you have to have a gun,” said Cook. “If you have that gun with you, you are going to use it. If you get into a situation, it is nature that you pull that gun and use it, and that is a bad decision.”

19-year-old, Tristan Edwards, 20-year-old Brentston Edwards, 19-year-old Jashaun Barker, and his 40-year-old mother Tiffany Barker have all been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

The charges range from attempted murder, aggravated assault, and shooting into a dwelling, among others.

Temple said things like this are uncommon in the area. She, too, hopes, younger people find a way to solve their problems without using a gun.

“I do not know what is wrong with these young men today,” said Temple. “They think the first thing to do when you argue is go to a gun, but they need to pray and get closer to God and do everything peacefully.”

The two victims in this shooting… one is in critical condition at a Memphis hospital.

The other is at NMMC West Point and is stable.

All four suspects remain in jail tonight.

