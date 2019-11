MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WCBI/WREG) — Success continues for Ole Miss men’s basketball and head coach Kermit Davis.

Matthew Murrell, a four-star guard out of Memphis committed to the Rebel’s 2020 class.

- Advertisement -

Murrell is ranked as the 45th prospect in the nation according to 247sports.com. The 190 pound IMG Academy shooting guard stands at six feet and four inches.

The commitment of Murrell is the high ranked commitment in program history for Ole Miss.