Four-wheeling fun turns into drug arrest for three people

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A last ditch effort to hide drugs landed three people behind bars in Yalobusha County.

Thursday afternoon, deputies pulled over a four-wheeler with no taillights and a dim headlight being ridden by three people on Country Road 35.

One of the female riders allegedly tried to throw a handbag in a ditch. Deputies found what appeared to be meth in the bag.

Drug paraphernalia and more alleged meth were found on the other two four-wheeler passengers.

Michael Vest, of Enid, Candace Walls, of Oakland, and Samantha Johnson of Oxford were all charged with Possession of Methamphetamine. Vest was also charged with several traffic violations.

Johnson was also wanted by the City of Oxford for Burglary and Possession of Burglary Tools.

All three suspects were transported to Yalobusha County Detention Center.