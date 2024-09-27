Four women cycle to Natchez Trace for organ donor awareness

The bicyclists met with a local man on a kidney transplant waiting list

TUPELO, MISS (WCBI) – It was 2019 when Anna Cannington heard about someone in need of a kidney, and made the decision to become a living organ donor.

She has never looked back.

“Been able to do everything I did, prior to donation and more. Even took up weight lifting as a sport, compete in weight lifting, cycling, my longest rides since donation, this will be a new record when we complete this one,” Cannington said.

The current ride is part of the effort known as “4women 4 kidneys 444 miles 4 days”. Cannington, along with three other women, all kidney donors, began their ride on September in Nashville. They are riding the Natchez Trace, raising awareness of the need for living organ donors.

On September 25, Jason Keeton and his wife Kristy hosted the ladies for dinner at their Houston home. Jason is on what could be an 8-year long waiting list for a kidney transplant, undergoing dialysis, while maintaining a job and an active lifestyle.

He said finding a match with a living donor would speed up the process. Jason said it was encouraging to meet the ladies bicycling the Trace to raise awareness of the issue.

“A lot of people I think are fearful, can I lead on one kidney, being as active as they are. Like Kristy said, they are doing 444 miles in four days, and they’re cyclists. Aside from this, one lady told me she takes part in kind of like Olympics for donors and recipients, transplant games, leading healthy active lifestyles,” Keeton said.

Four years ago, Rebekah Thomas donated her kidney to a stranger.

“I am a teacher myself and I was inspired by a former student who needed a kidney and liver transplant and that prompted me to donate,” Thomas said.

The ride wraps up on September 27 in Natchez; but the mission of spreading awareness about the need for living organ donors will continue.

To keep up with the ride, go to the “4Women 4Kidneys 444miles 4Days” Facebook page at facebook.com/4women.

As for keeping up with Jason Keeton’s story, go to “Jason Keeton Needs A Kidney” Facebook page at facebook.com/Jason.