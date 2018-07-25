July 4th church vandalism suspects make first court appearance

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three suspects accused in a July 4 vandalism case in Winston County make their first appearance in court.

Dylan Tabor, Jason Eaves, and Austin Richardson are facing felony charges of burglary and destroying church property in connection with a break-in at the Sardis Baptist Church off of Highway 14.

Windows were broken, pews were flipped over, and at least one pew was reportedly stolen.

The trio were in Justice Court for a preliminary hearing today to formally face charges. They were released on their own recognizance. The judge in the case said he would rather them use that money to pay for repairs and restitution.

Their next court appearance is scheduled for September.