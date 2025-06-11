Franklin Hill named 2025 Water works Operator of the Year in MS

SHUQUALAK, Miss. (WCBI) – Small towns often face big challenges when it comes to providing water and sewer services.

In Noxubee County, the Town of Shuqualak is tops in tackling those challenges.

Like other towns of its size, Shuqualak deals with aging infrastructure and keeping services affordable.

The town of about 300 just finished a $318,000 project on its above-ground well and has improved reliability by adding back-up generators for its wells and tanks.

Franklin Hill, the Drinking Water and Wastewater Operator for the town’s water system, has been named the 2025 Water Works Operator of the Year for Mississippi.

Hill, who had a fulfilling three-decade career with the EPA, said coming back home and helping his neighbors is just as rewarding.

“It is also equally an honor to serve the community in Shuqualak, you know? To basically work and provide safe drinking water to my neighbors, my friends, and my family. all of these things are extremely important to me, and I hold them near and dear to my heart,” said Hill.

“The system will show that our infrastructure is tops. Five in water or sewer always meet the qualifications. And, so, we’re pleased with that,” said Shuqualak Mayor Velma Hill Jenkins.

The Shuqualak drinking water system is rated a 5, which is the highest ranking.

