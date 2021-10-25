Free breakfast to start MSU homecoming week

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi State University kicked off homecoming week in delicious fashion. Monday morning inside the Colvard Student Union, students were given free Chic-Fil-A biscuits along with a special appearance with Bully the mascot. Presidents Doctor Mark Keenum and the homecoming court were also in attendance for the “Breakfast with Bully” event. If you missed out on this morning’s event, there are plenty more opportunities to celebrate this week. Click this link for more information.