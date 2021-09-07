Free COVID-19 vaccine available next week at all ICC locations

The free vaccinations are made available through a partnership with Access Family Health Services, Inc. No appointment is necessary.

FULTON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Free COVID-19 vaccine will be available at all Itawamba Community College locations the week of Sept. 13 for employees, students, their families and the entire community.

Dates and times include Sept. 13 and 14 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Academic and Student Center at the Tupelo Campus; Sept. 14 and 15 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the David C. Cole Student Services Building lobby at the Fulton Campus; and Sept. 15 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Belden Conference Center lobby.

For more information about the opportunity, contact Tyler Camp, Chief of Staff and Special Assistant to the President, at (662) 862-8004 or email twcamp@iccms.edu.