July 4th is Free Saltwater Sport Fishing Day in Mississippi

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – July 4th is Free Saltwater Sport Fishing Day in Mississippi, where residents are allowed to fish without a saltwater fishing license.

Stores like Academy Sports say they are seeing more people come by to gear up to fish over the holiday, even those that might not be able to make it down to the Gulf Coast. To help accommodate everyone from first-timers, to families on a budget, to expert anglers, store manager Andrew Blount says they have certain items, including rods and tackle boxes that are up to 30 percent off.

“We’ve definitely seen an increase in traffic today in the store with our customers coming in to enjoy the free fishing day,” he says. “We want to make sure they come into the store today to take advantage of these great sales and before they head outdoors. They can also shop online as well if they don’t have time to come to the store.”

Academy is also offering Military and First Responders a discount for July 4th.