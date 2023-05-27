Free summer meals provided for kids in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- School may soon be out in Starkville, but the cafeteria will remain open for a while.

The Starkville Oktibbeha School District is offering nutritious meals to children under 18 during the month of June with its Summer Food Service Program.

The breakfast and lunch meals are free for children. Adults can eat for a small fee.

The goal of the Summer Food Service Program is to provide children with meals they might be missing during summer break.

“We feel like having this program is a good way to help families and students bridge the gap that they might be missing from school lunches over the summer,” said Ginny Hill, Child Nutrition Director. “This is also a great opportunity to bring community members into our facility over the summer and enjoy some nutritious meals that we offer. This is a program that USDA provides funding for and we like to make sure our community has all the opportunities that we can get for them.”

The meals will be provided June 5th-30th at Henderson Ward Stewart and June 12th-23rd at Partnership Middle School. Breakfast starts at 7:45 and lunch is served beginning at 11 a.m.