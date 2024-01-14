Free throws cost MSU men’s basketball in loss to Alabama

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State men’s basketball fell 82-74 to Alabama on Saturday at Humphrey Coliseum.

The game featured nine lead changes and stayed close throughout, but when it came down to the final minutes, the Bulldogs couldn’t capitalize at the free-throw line. MSU missed six straight free throws in the last two minutes of the game.

The Bulldogs went an abysmal 15-27 (55.5%) from the free-throw line.

The 84 points surrendered were the most Mississippi State’s defense has given up all season. Mark Sears led Alabama in scoring with 22 points while shooting 50% from the floor and 100% from the free-throw line.

Tolu Smith posted a double-double for the Bulldogs with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Josh Hubbard (14), Shakeel Moore (13) and Cam Matthews (12) all scored in double-digits as well.

The loss drops MSU to 12-4 and 1-2 in SEC play. It doesn’t get any easier for Chris Jans’ squad with a trip to face No. 6 Kentucky in Lexington slated for Wednesday.