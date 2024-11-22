Freeze possible Friday night, gradually warmer for weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Some crisp Canadian air is arriving for Friday and parts of the weekend. Expect that to move out as we approach early next week.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the middle 50s and less windy than previous days.

TONIGHT- You should prepare for the coldest night/ morning of the week. Some areas might see temperatures bellow freezing. Grab a coat and start that car a bit early for you Saturday morning plans.

SATURDAY- Saturday will remain dry and jump to a cool high in the low 60s. Expect clear sky conditions and a overall lovely day.

SUNDAY- Sunday is more of the same. Temperature will range from the mid 6os to the upper 68s, and we should be staying dry.

NEXT WEEK- Warm-ish air returns with a Monday high in the mid 70’s. However, it will not be sticking around long.

THANKSGIVING- Models are suggesting that Thanksgiving will be a wet one. Storms to be expected but there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding just how much well get. We will get you the latest as we progress into the week.

Luke Beitzel

WCBI Weather Intern