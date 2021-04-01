Freeze warning tonight

SUMMARY: A freeze is possible tonight and Friday night. Temperatures will warm back up into the low 70s by Easter Sunday. The next chance of rain or storms should hold off until next Thursday.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear, quiet, and cold for early April. Record lows in the upper 20s are possible. Protect your plants or any other tender vegetation.
FRIDAY: Sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Lighter NE winds 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly. Lows around 30. Keep your plants covered.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.
EASTER SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.
