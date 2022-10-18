Freezing mornings expected through Thursday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Dry & cold weather continues this week, but a gradual warm up begins Thursday and lasts into the weekend.

OVERNIGHT: With less wind, more widespread frost and freeze concerns will develop. Expect lows to drop to 26-31 degrees for most spots, so make sure to bring in any sensitive pets or plants!

WEDNESDAY: Once again, full sun is on tap with a slightly milder afternoon with temperatures in the upper 50s by afternoon.

REST OF WEEK: Another freezing morning is expected Thursday, but afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s and then upper 70s by Friday. Sunny & dry weather will continue through the end of the week.

WEEKEND: The stretch of mild weather will stick around through Sunday with highs well into the upper 70s, nearing 80 degrees for some. Expect stronger southerly breezes to develop by Sunday in advance of our next system.

NEXT WEEK: Clouds and moisture will slowly increase Monday ahead of the next front with highs in the lower 80s. While forecast models disagree slightly on timing, at least scattered showers & storms are possible Monday into Tuesday.